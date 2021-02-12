855,750 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 855,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of People’s United Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after buying an additional 736,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 193,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,300,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 263,186 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

