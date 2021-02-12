$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post $960,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.22 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $42.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $42.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,564 shares of company stock worth $1,365,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1,342.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 264,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

