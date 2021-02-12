$97.56 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post $97.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.51 million and the highest is $97.60 million. Upwork posted sales of $80.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $364.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.98 million to $365.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $437.51 million, with estimates ranging from $436.71 million to $438.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,591 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $127,947.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after buying an additional 456,028 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after buying an additional 705,207 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $60,848,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP grew its position in Upwork by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after acquiring an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK opened at $56.85 on Friday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

