97,659 Shares in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,575,000. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 8.04% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 174.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000.

NYSEARCA CNRG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

