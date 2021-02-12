$99.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce $99.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.10 million and the highest is $109.01 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $354.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $517.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $526.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $740.89 million, with estimates ranging from $713.48 million to $777.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

