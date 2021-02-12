AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) Shares Up 0%

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. 943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.