AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of AAR worth $26,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

