Aave Market Cap Hits $6.65 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $537.40 or 0.01125281 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $6.65 billion and $974.47 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00057909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.25 or 0.05689762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aave is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,377,298 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

