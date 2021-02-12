Aavegotchi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.60 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $28.55 million and $42.60 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.56 or 0.01103954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058318 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.73 or 0.05775828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019466 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

GHST is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 36,433,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,433,932 tokens. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

