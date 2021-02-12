AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Shares Gap Down to $2,150.00

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2,150.00, but opened at $2,075.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $2,080.00, with a volume of 61,241 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of £469.77 million and a PE ratio of 103.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,099 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,950.96.

Get AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.