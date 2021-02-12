AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $103.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,148. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

