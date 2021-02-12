AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Raised by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 327.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $182.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.