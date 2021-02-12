Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $6,563,000.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $22.97 on Friday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

