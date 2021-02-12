AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 6.6%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.66 and last traded at $42.97. Approximately 714,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 987,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,012,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $165,189,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.