Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded down 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.96. 16,863,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 4,668,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $291.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,933 in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

