Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the January 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

NYSE ACP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,441. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

