Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the January 14th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,324. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Recommended Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.