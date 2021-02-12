Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the January 14th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,324. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 38.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

