Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.00

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.86), with a volume of 241047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.90 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.47. The company has a market cap of £124.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36.

Get Aberforth Split Level Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.