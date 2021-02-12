Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGRPY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Absa Group has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $20.18.
About Absa Group
