Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGRPY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Absa Group has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

