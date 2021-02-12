Abyss Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.98 or 0.01113205 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.45 or 0.05694608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019496 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

