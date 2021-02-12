Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Acasti Pharma worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

