Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) versus Football Equities (OTCMKTS:FBLQ) Head to Head Comparison

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Football Equities (OTCMKTS:FBLQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Football Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00% Football Equities N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Football Equities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.36 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -119.44 Football Equities N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Football Equities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Football Equities has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Accel Entertainment and Football Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Football Equities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Football Equities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Football Equities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Football Equities on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Football Equities

Football Equities, Inc., (formerly The Orlando Predators Entertainment, Inc.), is engaged the sports and entertainment business. The Company owns and operates the Orlando Predators (the Predators), a professional arena football team of the Arena Football League (AFL); owns and operates two minor league teams of the arenafootball2 League (af2), the Peoria Pirates, which commenced play in the 2001 season, and the Bayou Bears, which are scheduled to commence play in the 2004 season; owns and operates the Louisiana IceGators of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), and owns an additional approximate 9% net revenue interest in the AFL (in addition to its approximate 4.5% AFL ownership interest it holds through the Predators). The Company derives its revenue and operating funds from the operations of the Predators, the Pirates and the IceGators (the Teams) and its aggregate 13. 5% team share and net revenue interest in the AFL.

