Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 3.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $256.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,234. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.64 and a 200 day moving average of $240.43. The stock has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

