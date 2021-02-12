Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.57. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,234. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

