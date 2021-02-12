Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Accenture worth $315,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 60,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Accenture by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 492,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 170,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.43. The stock has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

