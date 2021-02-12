Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $159,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $256.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.64 and its 200 day moving average is $240.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

