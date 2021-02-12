Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Accolade by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 643,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 297,767 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,255,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,073,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

