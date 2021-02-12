Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACCYY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ACCYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

