ACE Convergence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.07. 71,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 62,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,118,000.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

