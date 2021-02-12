ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWOU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

