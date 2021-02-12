Actinium Price Tops $0.0130 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $369,134.54 and $28,334.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,500,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

