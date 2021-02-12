Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 41.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,043.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.80 or 0.03723271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00392739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.72 or 0.01148378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.17 or 0.00472829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.36 or 0.00412873 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00289388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00024437 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

