AdEx Network Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $78.32 million and $9.23 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001448 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.01126338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006346 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.33 or 0.05772303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019339 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,047,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,905,142 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

