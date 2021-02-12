AdEx Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.84 or 0.01113237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00058142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.72 or 0.05736542 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00019531 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

