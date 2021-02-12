ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Down 13.5%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s stock price fell 13.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.55. 2,617,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,994,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

