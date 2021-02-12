Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMIGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMIGY opened at $41.92 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

