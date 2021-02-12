Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Adobe by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 82.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $496.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.19. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

