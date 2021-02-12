AdvanSix (ASIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASIX opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

