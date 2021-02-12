Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $1.22. Advaxis shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 14,938,331 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advaxis in the third quarter worth $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

