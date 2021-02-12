AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,269 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

