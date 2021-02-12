AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 26,449 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $28.47 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

