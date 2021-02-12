AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 9,310 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.