AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 5,668 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $133.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $134.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

