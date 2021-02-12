AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 160,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,317,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock opened at $214.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $159.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

