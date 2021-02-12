AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,107,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $26.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.