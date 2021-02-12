AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 142,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

