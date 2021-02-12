AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 16,715 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,958,000 after buying an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,788,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

