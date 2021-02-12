AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 5,107 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 229.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $314.68 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $315.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.