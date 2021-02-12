AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 728 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $769.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

