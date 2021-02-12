AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 8,733 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

